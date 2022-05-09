Lions agree to terms with seventh-round pick Chase Lucas

The Lions have started the work of getting their 2022 draftees under contract.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Detroit has agreed to terms with seventh-round cornerback Chase Lucas.

Lucas was Detroit’s final selection of this year’s draft, as the Lions picked him at No. 237 overall. Lucas appeared in 53 games with 49 starts for Arizona State. He received honorable mention All-Pac 12 recognition in 2021 after recording 34 total tackles with six pass breakups. He finished his college career with 34 passes defensed and six interceptions.

Lucas is one of eight draft picks for Detroit in 2022, including No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson and No. 12 overall pick Jameson Williams.

