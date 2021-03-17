Lions agree to terms with RB Jamaal Williams

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
We have our first outside free agent signing for the Detroit Lions in the NFL’s free agency legal tampering period. The Lions have agreed to terms with former Packers running back Jamaal Williams.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL.com, the Lions will ink Williams to a two-year deal worth up to $7.5 million. Exact breakdowns of the monies are not yet available. The deal will not be official until 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Williams, who turns 26 in April, has been a remarkably consistent producer for the Packers in his four seasons in Green Bay. The fourth-round pick in 2017 out of BYU has rushed for between 460 and 556 yards in every season as the team’s No. 2 running back.

He projects to take over the Adrian Peterson role in the Lions offense, getting carries with Kerryon Johnson behind young starter D’Andre Swift.

