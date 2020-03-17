Lions agree to terms with Nick Williams on two-year, $10 million deal

The Lions have agreed to a two-year, $10 million deal with defensive tackle Nick Williams, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Williams, 30, made six sacks and 42 tackles last season with the Bears.

The Lions went into the offseason wanting to improve the talent at the position, and this figures to be the first move in an effort to accomplish that.

The Steelers made Williams a seventh-round choice in 2013, but he never played a down for Pittsburgh.

He spent 2 1/2 seasons in Kansas City before joining the Dolphins.

Williams appeared in 18 games with five starts in his two seasons with the Bears.

