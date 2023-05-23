Lions agree to terms with Germain Ifedi

Veteran offensive lineman Germain Ifedi is signing with the Lions, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The Falcons released Ifedi a week ago, saving $940,000 in cap space.

Ifedi played every game as a reserve for the Falcons last season but only eight of his 80 snaps came on offense.

A first-round pick of the Seahawks in 2016, Ifedi started 83 of the 85 games he played for Seattle and Chicago before moving to Atlanta last season.

He has played both right tackle and right guard in his career.

