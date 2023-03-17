Lions agree to re-sign K Michael Badgley

Michael Badgley is heading back to the Detroit Lions for another year. The Lions signed their kicker back into the den as a free agent on Friday.

Badgley’s agent, Brian McLaughlin, broke the news of a new contract agreement. Terms are not yet available.

The kicker hit 20 of his 24 field goal attempts in 12 games with the Lions in 2022, with a long of 53 yards. He was perfect on extra points.

Michael Badgley and the Lions decision to make at kicker this offseason

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire