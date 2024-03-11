Lions agree to sign free agent EDGE Marcus Davenport

We have our first outside free agent reported signing for the Detroit Lions. Defensive end Marcus Davenport and the Lions have agreed to terms on a free agent deal during the first day of the NFL’s negotiating period.

Per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, it’s a one-year deal for Davenport to reunite with Dan Campbell and Aaron Glenn, who coached him during his time in New Orleans. The deal cannot be signed until the new league year begins on Wednesday.

Davenport, 27, played for the Minnesota Vikings in 2023 but spent the first five seasons of his career in New Orleans. He was a first-round pick by the Saints in the 2018 NFL draft. The 365-pound Davenport has 23.5 career sacks, nine of which came in 2021 in New Orleans.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire