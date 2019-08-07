Lions agree to extension with OL Joe Dahl through 2021

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) -- The Detroit Lions have agreed to a contract extension with offensive lineman Joe Dahl through 2021.

A Lions spokesman confirmed the deal Wednesday. The 26-year-old Dahl has made four starts in his career with the Lions, including one last season.

Dahl was drafted in the fifth round in 2016 by the Lions out of Washington State. He has played in 22 games in his three seasons and made a career-high three starts in 2017.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Dahl is listed as the backup to Kenny Wiggins at left guard on the Lions' depth chart. Detroit plays its preseason opener Thursday night against New England.

---

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL