Lions agree to deal with Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson

According to Adam Schefter, C.J. Gardner-Johnson is an Eagles no more, agreeing to a deal with the Detroit Lions.

Former Eagles’ safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson reached agreement tonight with the Detroit Lions, per source. The top remaining defensive free agent is off the board. pic.twitter.com/Wl0BoQKrmx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 20, 2023

The versatile defensive back entered the 2023 NFL free agency process, hoping for a vast market as one of the top young safeties in the NFL.

Gardner-Johnson was traded to the Eagles during the 2022 preseason and promptly helped elevate the defense to one of the NFL’s top units.

If not for a lacerated kidney that cost him five games, Gardner-Johnson likely would have been a Pro Bowler and All-Pro after being a co-leader in interceptions with six total.

Now he’ll take a one-year deal with upstart Detroit in the NFC North.

More Eagles News and Notes!

Updated look at Eagles' offseason roster following first waves of free agency Eagles land a trio of impact defenders in PFF's latest 2023 NFL three-round mock draft Isaac Seumalo's contract with Steelers is a 3-year, $24 million deal Breaking down every Eagles move through first wave of free agency Report: Steelers agree to 3-year deal with Eagles right guard Isaac Seumalo

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire