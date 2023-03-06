Lions get their adjusted salary cap figure for 2023

The NFL released the official adjusted salary cap figures for all 32 teams for 2023. Detroit added some extra cap room after all the additional carryover and charges.

The Lions added some unused cap room from 2022 to bolster the initial base cap figure of $224.8 million. After deductions for some incentive bonuses that were earned by various players, it leaves the Lions with a new adjusted cap of $227,209,702.

The bump of some $2.8 million places the Lions 20th in total cap space. The Cleveland Browns have the most at over $251 million, while the Kansas City Chiefs are last at $220.4 million.

The NFL has finalized its year-end club adjustments, which factor in incentives, roster bonuses, carryover cap space, etc. That figure was then added to or subtracted from $224.8M to determine each team’s adjusted cap number for 2023. A look at each team’s adjusted cap number: pic.twitter.com/sxbs04nXE6 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 6, 2023

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire