Lions address O-Line needs with 5-year, $50 million deal for Halapoulivaati Vaitai

It was a big day for the NFC North. The Vikings re-signed Cousins, franchised Anthony Harris, and are publicly at odds with star WR Stefon Diggs. The Bears saw Nick Kwiatkoski leave for Vegas and also happened to be involved in every QB rumor of the day. And the Lions, well they signed a tackle:

Former Eagles OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai is reportedly headed to the Lions for $50M over five years, per @caplannfl pic.twitter.com/aTblG9fxeu — The MMQB (@theMMQB) March 16, 2020

That's a lot of money for Vaitai, who has only started 20 games in the four years since he was drafted by the Eagles. Vaitai saw snaps at every position on the line except for center in 2019, and Pro Football Focus gave him a 72.8 offensive grade – the best of his career.

Reaction's been mixed:

Halapoulivaati Vaitai started 20 reg. season games and 4 postseason games for the Eagles -- including the Super Bowl. Has started at tackle and guard. Been a key reserve for the Eagles. Earned a big deal. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) March 16, 2020

Did the Lions watch Halapoulivaati Vaitai this year? — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) March 16, 2020

