Lions adding LB Ben Niemann to the roster

The personnel front has been pretty quiet lately in Detroit. Through the recent session of OTAs and last week’s mandatory minicamp, the Lions kept the same group of players on the roster.

That has changed as the final week of OTAs sets in. Per several sources, the Lions are adding veteran linebacker Ben Niemann to the roster. The Lions don’t have their scheduled Monday session this week due to a violation of league rules regarding contact in the last OTA week, but Niemann will be signed for Tuesday’s session.

Niemann, 28, is entering his seventh NFL season. He spent his first four years with the Kansas City Chiefs, moving from special teams standout to occasional starting OLB. He started nine games with the Arizona Cardinals in 2022 and logged a career-high 70 tackles that year. Niemann played in seven games for the Denver Broncos in 2023, appearing exclusively on special teams. He was with the Tennessee Titans in the 2023 preseason before moving on to Denver.

Terms of Niemann’s pending deal with the Lions are not yet known.

