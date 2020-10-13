Lions add WR Victor Bolden to practice squad, waive RB Tavien Feaster

Erik Schlitt

The Detroit Lions announced they have signed wide receiver Victor Bolden to practice squad and waived running back Tavien Feaster in a corresponding move.

Bolden was signed to the Lions practice squad last December, earned a futures contract in January, and was with the team all the up until final cuts this past September, where he remained a free agent until today.

A quicker than fast slot receiver/returner, Bolden was buried on the depth chart this fall with Detroit carrying two slot receivers on the active roster — Danny Amendola and Jamal Agnew — and another two on the practice squad — Tom Kennedy and Joe Webb.

Bolden figures to slot in as the fifth option out of the slot — a tough hill to climb — but he has Agnew-like traits that allow him to be utilized as a weapon multiple places on the field. It would take several injuries or a sharp improvement in his game to find the active roster this season, but he’s a project player who has upside.

Feaster was added less than a week ago, and with a loaded running backs room, there wasn’t a huge need to keep him on the practice squad.