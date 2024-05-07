Lions add veteran defensive tackle as a free agent

The Lions have added another veteran to the mix at defensive tackle. Detroit has signed DT Kyle Peko, the team announced on Tuesday.

Peko is a 30-year-old veteran who played the 2023 season with the Tennessee Titans. It was his meatiest role since entering the league in 2016, with Peko starting 10 games and recording 22 tackles and two TFLs. All those figures are career highs for the one-time undrafted free agent from Oregon State.

Peko has also played for the Raiders, Bills and Broncos in his career, which includes two separate seasons (2021 and 2023) with the Titans. In Tennessee, Peko played for new Lions DL coach Terrell Williams.

In the same transaction announcement, the Lions also confirmed they have re-signed safety CJ Moore.

