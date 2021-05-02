Lions add undrafted WR Jonathan Adams from Arkansas State

One of the early undrafted free agents who has reportedly agreed to sign with the Detroit Lions, Arkansas State’s Jonathan Adams might remind Lions fans of a former Detroit standout.

Adams plays with the same widebody style and extended catch radius along the sideline of Kenny Golladay. A bigger receiver at 6-2 and 210 pounds, Adams is very adept at making catches outside his body and over defensive backs. He had some spectacular grabs for the Red Wolves while working with non-NFL caliber quarterback play. He’s not as fast as Golladay and doesn’t have the breadth of experience working deeper routes, however.

Adams was often projected as a Day 3 pick. Landing him after the draft is a good deal for GM Brad Holmes. All undrafted free agent reports are to be taken as unofficial until they appear on the NFL transaction log.