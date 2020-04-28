The Lions added to their nine-man draft class Tuesday.

The team announced the additions of seven undrafted rookies.

That group includes tight end Hunter Bryant, safety Jeremiah Dinson, safety Jalen Elliott, safety Bobby Price, fullback Luke Sellers, punter Arryn Siposs, and long snapper Steven Wirtel.

The Lions were rumored to be interested in dealing during the draft, but stayed put and added cornerback Jeff Okudah and running back D’Andre Swift with their top two picks.

Lions add seven undrafted rookies originally appeared on Pro Football Talk