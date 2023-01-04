Lions add LB Julian Stanford to the practice squad

The Detroit Lions signed linebacker Julian Stanford to the team’s practice squad on Tuesday. Stanford went through a formal visit with Detroit before signing.

Stanford, 32, might be a familiar name for longtime Lions fans. He was with the Lions back in the 2013 and 2014 seasons. He played almost exclusively on special teams.

The journeyman was last with the Baltimore Ravens earlier this season, appearing in one game. He’s also had stops with Carolina, the Jets, Bills and Jaguars.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire