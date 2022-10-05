Lions add kicker Michael Badgley among practice squad signings

There is a new kicker in the Detroit Lions building. The Lions signed veteran Michael Badgley to the practice squad among a couple of additions to the reserve unit.

Badgley and wide receiver Brandon Zylstra signed to Detroit’s practice squad on Tuesday.

Badgley, now on his fourth NFL team in the last 11 months, fills the No. 2 kicker role behind Austin Seibert previously held by Dominik Eberle. The Lions waived Eberle from the active roster after he missed two extra points and booted a kickoff out of bounds in his Lions debut in Week 4. Badgley was the Chicago Bears kicker in Week 4 and made all four of his field goal attempts in Chicago’s 20-12 loss to the New York Giants.

Zylstra joins his brother, Shane, on the Lions’ practice squad. Brandon Zylstra is a 6-2, 215-pound wideout who spent the last three seasons with the Carolina Panthers. He caught 18 passes for 250 yards and a touchdown in 2021.

Brandon Zylstra could be a replacement for wideout Quintez Cephus, who suffered a foot injury in the Week 4 loss.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire