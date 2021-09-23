Lions add K Ryan Santoso to practice squad and protect him for Week 3

The Detroit Lions added an old friend to the practice squad on Wednesday. The Lions brought in kicker Ryan Santoso to the 16-man practice squad.

Santoso was with the Lions in 2018 as an undrafted rookie and saw work as both a punter and a placekicker. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Santoso has a huge leg and can capably fill in as a practice leg at either spot, though the Lions brought him in specifically as a kicker. He was with the Carolina Panthers earlier this season.

The Lions felt strong enough about Santoso that they chose him as one of the four players on this week’s protected list for the practice squad. Santoso joins S Jalen Elliott, DL Bruce Hector and QB Steven Montez on the protected list, meaning no other team can sign them from the practice squad until after Week 3 ends.

