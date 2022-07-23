Lions add J.T. Barrett to coaching staff

Former Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett will take the next step in his football career in Michigan.

Barrett has been added to the Lions’ coaching staff as an offensive assistant.

The 27-year-old Barrett never played in an NFL game but spent time on the roster of the Saints, Seahawks and Steelers.

At Ohio State, Barrett was a three-time All-Big Ten quarterback who owns the all-time Big Ten record for career passing touchdowns, with 104. The Buckeyes went 38-6 in the 44 games Barrett started.

