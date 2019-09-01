Lions add J.D. McKissic via waivers

The Seahawks waived J.D. McKissic on Saturday. The Lions claimed him on Sunday.

There’s been some ambiguity about McKissic’s specific role. On the official transaction report, McKissic is listed as a receiver, not a running back.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

McKissic’s best season of his career came in 2017, with 187 rushing yards, 266 receiving yards, and three touchdowns. Last year, he appeared in only five games.

The connection to Detroit is obvious; new offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell was in Seattle through 2017, McKissic’s one impactful year there.