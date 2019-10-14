Lions add DT John Atkins to active roster

The Lions ruled out one defensive lineman for Monday night’s game against the Packers and they listed two others as questionable, so it’s not a great surprise that they moved to add a healthy player to the mix ahead of kickoff.

The team announced that they have signed defensive tackle John Atkins to the active roster. Atkins had been on the team’s practice squad.

Atkins joined the Lions practice squad early last season and made two appearances near the end of the year. He had two tackles in those outings.

Mike Daniels has been ruled out for Detroit with a foot injury. Da'shawn Hand is dealing with an elbow injury and A'Shawn Robinson has a knee problem.

Wide receiver Tom Kennedy was waived to make room for Atkins.