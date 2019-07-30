Lions add some defensive line depth

The Lions made a move Tuesday to address their lack of defensive line depth.

The team announced they had signed defensive tackle Fredrick Jones, and released wide receiver Brandon Reilly to create the roster spot.

Only four of their 14 defensive linemen on the roster were able to finish Sunday’s practice, as they’re struggling with injuries and a few guys who haven’t been cleared yet.

They added former Packers lineman Mike Daniels to address the top-end concerns, and when Trey Flowers and Damon Harrison take the field, things will look much better.

Jones spent some time with the Jets this offseason, after he was signed as an undrafted rookie from Florida State.