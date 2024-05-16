The Lions add another veteran TE to the roster

One week after signing tryout player Parker Hesse, the Lions aren’t done adding depth to the tight end position. It was announced the the Lions signed tight end Sean McKeon.

To offset this move, the Lions waived tight end Isaac Rex. It was a short stint with the Lions for Rex. He was an undrafted free agent out of BYU from the 2024 NFL Draft.

As for McKeon, he’s entering his fifth season in the NFL. He was undrafted in 2020 out of Michigan and signed with the Dallas Cowboys. For the last four seasons, he’s played for the Cowboys. Throughout his career, he’s played in 45 games while recording 6 receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown.

For the Cowboys offense, he was listed as a backup and primarily was used as a blocker and special teams player. Over his career, he’s played 570 snaps on special teams and last season, he received a 79.2 pass blocking grade, per PFF. Last season, McKeon spent the final 6 games on injured reserve due to an ankle injury.

Lions fans should be familiar with McKeon as he spent four seasons at Michigan. This season, the Lions are expected to carry four tight ends on their roster as Shane Zylstra and James Mitchell return from injury. As of now, here’s what the Lions depth chart looks like at tight end:

Sam LaPorta (starter)

Brock Wright

James Mitchell

Shane Zylstra

Parker Hesse

Sean McKeon

It’ll be an uphill climb for McKeon to make the Lions 53-man roster. But anything can happen during training camp and the preseason. After all, this move creates competition and that’s exactly what the Lions want with their roster.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire