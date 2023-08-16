Lions add 2 players, waive injured WR Trey Quinn

The Detroit Lions only held a walkthrough practice session on Tuesday, one that was closed to the media. They did complete a couple of transactions, however.

The Lions officially signed center Alex Mollette a day after reports indicated the deal was imminent. Detroit also re-signed wide receiver Avery Davis.

Davis is back with the Lions after a very short stint on the unemployment line. Signed initially on August 5th, the wideout was then waived on August 9th, before the preseason opener.

Davis replaces injured wideout Trey Quinn, who was waived with injury status on Tuesday. Quinn caught one pass for eight yards in the exhibition win over the Giants.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire