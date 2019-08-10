Lions activate Trey Flowers from PUP list

The Lions finally will be getting at practice their biggest free-agent acquisition.

Former Patriots defensive lineman Trey Flowers has been activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list, the team announced on Saturday.

Flowers signed a five-year, $90 million deal to make the leap from the Patriots to the Lions. He had a minor shoulder procedure after the Super Bowl, which apparently wasn’t that minor after all.

Regardless, he’s now ready to go for a team that has become an afterthought in the NFC North, but that could be a pleasant surprise in 2019.