Lions activate Tommylee Lewis

Wide receiver Tommylee Lewis‘s wait to practice with the Lions is coming to an end.

Lewis was placed on the physically unable to perform list when camp opened. Lewis had also been limited by an undisclosed injury during spring work.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Lewis signed with the Lions after the Saints opted not to tender him as a restricted free agent. That ended Lewis’s three-year run with the Saints and he’ll always be remembered as the player hit by Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman while trying to catch a third-down pass late in the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship Game.

Robey-Coleman hit Lewis early, but no flag was thrown and the resulting uproar led to the NFL adopting pass interference replay review for the 2019 season.

With Lewis activated, defensive end Trey Flowers and linebacker Steve Longa are the only Lions left on the PUP list. The Lions also signed defensive back Jonathan Alston and waived cornerback Tarvarus McFadden.