Lions activate rookie WR Jameson Williams from NFI list

The Detroit Lions have activated rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams from the non-football injury list, making him available for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Williams suffered a torn ACL in last year’s national title game while at Alabama, and has been working his way back to full strength.

The injury didn’t stop the Lions from making a bold trade to move up the board and select Williams with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, banking on his explosiveness and big-play ability once he’s fully healthy.

