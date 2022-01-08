Lions activate OTs Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell among final Week 18 roster moves

Good news for the Detroit Lions on the eve of their final game of the 2021 NFL season. The team activated starting offensive tackles Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker from the reserve/COVID-19 list in time to play in Sunday’s finale against Green Bay.

Activating Decker and Sewell means the Lions add two of the team’s best players back into the mix. Both tested positive early in the week but were able to clear protocols — namely being asymptomatic and producing a negative test — in time for the game. OLB Austin Bryant remains on the list.

Just to be safe, the Lions did elevate OT Dan Skipper from the practice squad, along with LB Tavante Beckett. They were standard elevations.

Sewell and reserve offensive tackle Will Holden were added to the injury report as questionable with illness, however. That helps explain Skipper’s promotion.

Detroit also brought freshly cut CB Saivion Smith back to the team on the practice squad. To make room, the Lions released WR Juwan Green and RB Rodney Smith from the practice squad.