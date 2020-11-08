Lions activate Matthew Stafford from reserve/COVID-19 list, QB will play vs. Vikings

Matthew Stafford’s second trip to the reserve/COVID-19 list was just as short as his first.

The Detroit Lions announced Saturday their starting quarterback had been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, just three days after placing him there.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Stafford will play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Matthew Stafford’s wife said QB didn’t test positive for COVID-19

Matthew Stafford has spent six days on the COVID-19 list this season across two trips. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) More

Stafford was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. Due to the nature of the list, where players can land if they test positive or have close contact with someone infected, it was initially unclear if Stafford had contracted the virus.

Stafford’s wife Kelly soon clarified the situation on her Instagram story, saying that the entire Stafford family had tested negative after a potential exposure to the virus:

“We are fine,” Kelly said. “We are all negative. My husband is negative. There was just a certain exposure. So we have been testing since our exposure, and we are all negative. “I’ll keep you guys updated if that changes.”

Evidently, Stafford never did test positive for the virus and is now free to play Sunday.

This was Stafford’s second encounter with the reserve/COVID-19 list, having landed there at the start of August after testing positive for the virus. Subsequent tests came back negative, indicating a false positive, leading to his activation just three days later.

