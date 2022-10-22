Lions activate Jerry Jacobs and Josh Paschal in series of roster moves

There is defensive help on the way for the Detroit Lions.

Prior to Sunday’s Week 7 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, the Lions activated CB Jerry Jacobs and DL Josh Paschal from the reserve/PUP lists. Both Jacobs and Paschal are expected to make their 2022 debuts in Dallas versus the Cowboys.

To make room for the defensive duo, the Lions had to place a couple of players on injured reserve. Wide receiver DJ Chark and CB Bobby Price were both placed on IR. They are required to miss at least four games. Chark has been battling an ankle injury that has kept him out of the last two games.

Detroit also signed wideout and return man Maurice Alexander from the practice squad to the active roster. He takes the spot on the 53-man roster left open when the Lions placed DL Levi Onwuzurike on IR during the bye week. Alexander was the Lions’ primary return man in Week 5.

Finally, the Lions elevated kicker Michael Badgley and WR Brandon Zylstra from the practice squad to be active for Week 7. Bagley beat out fellow practice squad kicker Sam Ficken; the Lions do not have a kicker on the active 53-man roster.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire