As the Lions get their second day of training camp going, they’ll have one of their young players back on the field.

Detroit announced receiver Javon McKinley has been activated off the non-football injury list.

The Lions signed McKinley as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame. He caught 53 passes for 985 yards with seven touchdowns in 31 contests for the Fighting Irish.

McKinley was one of five players who did not participate in Detroit’s first practice on Wednesday. Offensive lineman Evan Brown remains on the NFI list and edge rusher Austin Bryant is on the physically unable to perform list. The Lions also have two players on the COVID-19 list: linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin and offensive lineman Evan Heim.

Lions activate Javon McKinley off NFI list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk