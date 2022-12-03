Lions activate Jameson Williams

Lions first-round pick Jameson Williams is set for his NFL debut.

Williams has spent the entire season on the non-football injury list after tearing his ACL during his final game at Alabama. Williams returned to practice ahead of Thanksgiving and the Lions announced that he has been added to the active roster on Saturday.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said early this week that it would be a tall order for Williams to get the green light to play against the Jaguars, but Saturday’s move suggests that Williams had a strong practice week.

The Lions also activated defensive lineman Romeo Okwara from the physically unable to perform list and placed his brother Julian on injured reserve. The linebacker has an elbow injury.

Offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher was promoted from the practice squad to complete the day’s moves.

