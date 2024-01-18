Lions activate James Houston off of IR, waive Julian Okwara

The Lions have officially brought back one of their talented young defensive players.

Detroit announced on Thursday that the team has activated linebacker James Houston off of injured reserve.

Houston has been out since suffering a fractured fibula in Week 2. A sixth-round pick in 2022, Houston recorded 8.0 sacks as a rookie in just seven games. Houston's 21-day practice window was expiring after he'd been designated to return from injured reserve.

"I’m ready to get out there," Houston said this week, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. "It looks like fun. They're winning and the whole city is behind them, so I want to be out there."

As a corresponding move, the Lions waived linebacker Julian Okwara. He recorded 2.0 sacks in nine games this season.