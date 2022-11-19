The Lions won’t have wide receiver Josh Reynolds in the lineup on Sunday, but they will have DJ Chark.

Chark was activated from injured reserve on Saturday. Chark has been out with an ankle injury since the third week of the regular season. Chark had seven catches for 98 yards and a touchdown before getting hurt.

The Lions also elevated wideout Stanley Berryhill from the practice squad. He and Chark will join Amon-Ra St. Brown, Tom Kennedy, and Kalif Raymond at wide receiver this weekend.

Reynolds has been ruled out with a back injury.

The Lions opened a roster spot for Reynolds by waiving safety Juju Hughes.

Lions activate DJ Chark originally appeared on Pro Football Talk