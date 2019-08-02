Lions activate Darius Slay from NFI list

Cornerback Darius Slay is finally ready to start practicing for the Lions.

Slay didn’t take part in the team’s offseason program in hopes of landing a new contract with the team, but reported to training camp on time after his agent met with the team last month.

Slay was not cleared to practice upon his arrival, however. Slay was placed on the non-football injury list and that left him on the sidelines until Friday. That’s when the Lions announced that he’s been activated from the list and cleared to get on the field.

Defensive tackle Damon Harrison also skipped offseason work before reporting to camp. He remains on the NFI list along with defensive lineman Darius Kilgo. Defensive end Trey Flowers, wide receiver Tommylee Lewis and linebacker Steve Longa are on the physically unable to perform list.