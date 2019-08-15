Lions activate Damon Harrison

The Lions will have snack time during their joint workouts with the Texans.

Via Kyle Meinke of MLive.com, the Lions have activated defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison from the non-football injury list.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Harrison skipped the entire offseason program in search of a new contract. He did not get one.

He did make a significant difference in the Lions’ run defense after coming over in trade with the Giants, so they’re glad to have him back and participating.

The Lions did leave injured wide receiver Marvin Jones home this week. The team has not disclosed what his injury is, but he missed seven games last year because of a knee problem.