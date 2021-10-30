Lions activate DE Da’Shawn Hand in a series of roster moves

The Detroit Lions made some roster moves in advance of Sunday’s Week 8 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. The most significant of those moves is the return of defensive end Da’Shawn Hand to the active roster.

The Lions activated Hand from the injured reserve list, where he has been since the start of the season. Hand was designated for return with his ongoing groin injury earlier this month and he came through practices in good enough shape to earn his way back onto the 53-man roster.

In addition to Hand, safety Jalen Elliott and tight end Brock Wright will also be in uniform on Sunday when the Lions host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8. Elliott and Wright were elevated from the practice squad to the active list. It’s the second week in a row for each player.

Detroit also brought back defensive lineman Eric Banks to the practice squad, releasing CB Shakur Brown to make room. Banks was waived from the active roster during the week to help create the space for Hand to return.

