Lions activate CB/KR Corey Ballentine from IR

The Detroit Lions activated a player from injured reserve on Thursday, but it wasn’t necessarily the player most expected to make his return. Cornerback and return specialist Corey Ballentine was activated from the IR after earlier being designated to return.

Ballentine suffered a hamstring injury in the Week 5 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The third-year DB played exclusively on special teams prior to his injury.

Quarterback Tim Boyle remains on the IR/designated to return list even though he’s taken the first-team reps in practices this week with starting QB Jared Goff sidelined with an oblique injury. Boyle has not played since injuring his thumb in the preseason and has been on the IR all year. Boyle is expected to be activated but has not as of yet.

The Lions had a roster spot open after waiving wide receiver Geronimo Allison earlier this week. They will need to make another to activate Boyle.

On the practice squad front, the Lions released CB Parnell Motley. Allison rejoined the team’s practice squad on Wednesday.

