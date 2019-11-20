Lions activate Austin Bryant from IR, put fullback on IR

The Lions are now without a fullback, but added one of their draft picks back to the active roster.

The team announced that fullback Nick Bawden had been placed on injured reserve, and that rookie defensive end Austin Bryant had been activated from IR.

Bawden left last week’s loss to the Cowboys with a knee injury.

Bryant, their fourth-round pick from Clemson, suffered a pectoral injury in training camp. He returned to practice three weeks ago.