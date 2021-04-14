Lions 7-round mock draft 4.0: The fantasy episode

Most mock drafts are predictive in nature. Not this one. For v4.0 of the Lions Wire’s full Detroit mock draft, I turned the dial to Fantasy Island.

It’s time to dare to dream!

Being that this is a dream, everything written here is intended to be narrated by BBC news presenter Alan Kasujja, whose deep tones and accented diction help guide me to sleep most nights.

Don’t expect any of this to actually happen. That’s not the point. This is my ideal fantasy for how the 2021 NFL draft would play out for the Lions.

First round: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Sung to the tune of Dokken's "In My Dreams"... In my dreams, it's still the same Trevor Lawrence is gone but Fields remains In my dreams, I get my QB Just the way it needs to be I've had more experience than most folks at covering teams that don't have the franchise quarterback. And in those times in Cleveland (pre-Baker Mayfield) and Houston (between Matt Schaub's heyday and Deshaun Watson), I learned that nothing else matters on the team if the QB isn't there. I don't believe Jared Goff is that kind of QB, though he could prove me wrong. If I get a chance to land a quarterback I believe in, I'm not hesitating. Not having to spend all the trade bounty from Matthew Stafford to get the solution at quarterback is the stuff that dreams are made of. Fields is better than any QB not named Burrow in the 2020 draft in my eyes. He's a lot closer to Lawrence as the No. 1 QB in 2021 than he is to Trey Lance, Zach Wilson or Mac Jones as the No. 3. Based on what I've seen of the presumptive top 2022 quarterbacks, it's not even close; Fields is the guitar virtuoso playing Mr. Scary note-perfect while the others are warming up with Roadhouse as the Guitar Center instructor cringes.

Second round: Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

The dream takes on a purple aura in the second round. In the haze I see a playmaking safety, the single biggest need on the entire defense. Trevon Moehrig from TCU comes sprinting through the cloud, carrying a Honolulu blue rose in his teeth and a pass he just intercepted in his left arm. His majestic range, his fantastic ball skills, his ability to play any safety spot, it's all the perfect match for what I want at the back end of Aaron Glenn's base 4-2-5 defense.

Story continues

Third round: Two picks

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

This dream just keeps getting sweeter. I look in the mirror and see I've been transformed into former NFL quarterback Brady Quinn, who also does excellent work as a host on Sirius XM NFL Radio. My wife approves of the new look. My more handsome self writes down two names on a card, ready to turn into the commissioner with the Lions dream selections for the third round. No, neither of them are Notre Dame players like Quinn.

No. 72: Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson

No. 101: Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina

Rodgers is an instant starter in the slot, bringing toughness, route precision and strong yards-after-catch ability. He's great working the underneath and crossing routes, and he's also an accomplished return specialist. Surratt offers great potential as an off-ball LB that can do the things Lions fans want the No. 2 linebacker to do: instantly read and react to plays, cover, make tackles outside the box. The former quarterback is a plug-and-play nickel LB.

Fourth round: Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The dream progresses to breakfast on Saturday morning of draft weekend. Rachel Weisz delivers me a plump shrimp cocktail and some red velvet pancakes and I'm ready to rock and roll Day 3 with the breakfast of champions. But who should I pick for the Lions in the fourth round? Weisz leans in and sweetly whispers advice in my ear. "Take Dayo". That would be Dayo Odeyingbo, the hulking defensive end from Vanderbilt. It requires some delayed gratification, with Odeyingbo likely out for at least most of his rookie season after tearing his Achilles in a January workout. He was a second-round projection before that, and I'll pounce on the value here for a power-to-speed pass rusher who also happens to be devastatingly good against the run. Even if I have to wait a year before Odeyingbo produces on the field, I think he'll be worth the wait.

Fifth round: Trade time

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

This dream is ending too soon! I need more picks! Thankfully I find a way to trade for an extra pick. The Atlanta Falcons have a burning desire to snag Grambling OL David Moore at No. 153, and they offer me their back-to-back picks at No. 182 and 183 to move up. Sold!

No. 182: Dez Fitzpatrick, WR, Louisville

No. 183: Mac McCain, CB, North Carolina A&T

Fitzpatrick stands out for his reliability as an outside receiver. He's good strong hands, he's good after the catch and he runs better routes than expected for a guy with perfectly average athletic traits. As a bonus, he's a Detroit-area native. I profiled McCain in the "CB for every round" recently, and some of the feedback from draft analysts indicated I might have lowballed McCain by dedicating him as a seventh-rounder. As I start to awaken from the dream, I throw GM Brad Holmes a bone and take a promising talent from his alma mater who could develop into a starter down the road at a position where the Lions can never have enough good players.

1

1