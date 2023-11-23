Lions make it 7-6 on Jared Goff TD pass

Both offenses are clicking early in Detroit.

After the Packers drove for a quick touchdown to open Thursday's game, the Lions answered with a scoring drive of their own. They moved 73 yards in seven plays and got in the end zone on a seven-yard Jared Goff pass to tight end Sam LaPorta.

Riley Patterson missed the extra point, so the Packers are still up 7-6 with 8:30 to play in the first quarter.

Goff was 3-of-3 for 51 yards and the Lions also picked up yards on a defensive pass interference penalty committed by linebacker Quay Walker. LaPorta had two catches for 28 yards on the drive.