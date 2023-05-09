Lions 5th-rounder Colby Sorsdal is the first Detroit draft pick to sign

The Detroit Lions have signed the first player from the draft class of 2023 to a contract. Fifth-round pick Colby Sorsdal, an offensive lineman from William & Mary, agreed to terms with the team per Aaron Wilson.

Sorsdal will earn $830,021 in 2023, with a little over $80,000 counting toward the Lions’ salary cap top 51 contracts. He is expected to be one of the team’s reserve linemen as a rookie.

There isn’t any real drama or negotiations to be done with the rookie draft picks anymore. The collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and NFLPA locks in the salaries and terms of the rookie contracts.

