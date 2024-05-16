Lions get 5 prime time slots in upcoming season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The buzz around the Detroit Lions has never been higher and the team’s 2024 schedule reflects that.

The Lions will play five prime-time games, starting in Week 1 with a Sunday Night Football showdown against Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field.

Here is the Lions 2024 regular-season schedule:

The team announced the schedule with a special video starring Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson, from Netflix’s “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” and Comedy Central’s “Detroiters”. The two are both Detroit natives who are big Lions fans.

The Lions are coming off one of their best seasons in years. Detroit went 12-5, won the NFC North and won two playoff games before falling to San Francisco in the NFC Conference championship game.

The schedule includes rematches from last year, including a replay of last year’s Wild Card and Divisional Round games against the Rams and the Bucs. The Lions will also return to Dallas where they lost 20-19 on a controversial call that gave the Cowboys the No. 2 seed in the playoffs. They will also get another shot at the 49ers in San Francisco in a Week 17 prime-time showdown.

The Lions will play Chicago on Thanksgiving. It will be the teams’ 20th Thanksgiving Day game. The Lions are 8-11 all-time against the Bears on Turkey Day. They last played on Thanksgiving Day in 2021, a 16-14 Chicago win.

The schedule appears to be pretty grueling for the reigning NFC North champs. The opponents in 11 of their 17 games finished with a winning record last year. That doesn’t include four games against the Bears and Vikings, who each finished 7-10, have made some major upgrades and added highly touted quarterbacks in the first round of the NFL Draft.

A limited number of single-game tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 16 through Ticketmaster.

The Lions have already announced that season tickets for the upcoming season are already sold out. Instead, fans can reserve a spot on the waitlist to have access to seats if they become available.

Any fan can place a deposit for up to four tickets for the waitlist. Each comes with a non-refundable $100 deposit.

The NFL had already announced that the Kansas City Chiefs, the defending Super Bowl champs, will host the season opener on Thursday, Sept. 5, taking on the Baltimore Ravens in a rematch of the AFC Championship Game.

Game 2 will be an international showdown between the Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles. The NFC stalwarts will play Friday, Sept. 6 in Sao Paolo, Brazil — the NFL’s first-ever regular season game in South America.

