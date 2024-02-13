Lions 2024 NFL Draft report: Xavier Legette, Wide Receiver, South Carolina

It is finally draft season for Lions fans.

Brad Holmes and his front office have proven they are very capable of putting together great draft classes. They have had major hits on every day of the draft, but especially on Day Two. This roster isn’t in desperate need of much because of his work, but they do have some positions that need to be addressed.

This offseason, they should be focusing on getting better play out of their defensive backs, adding depth on the defensive line, and building out the wide receiver room.

These scouting reports should introduce you to some of the names that Lions fans could hear during the three days of the NFL Draft.

Background

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 223

5th Year Senior

He played his entire college career at South Carolina

4-Star Recruit According to 247 Sports

3rd Team All-American

Selected to the 2024 Senior Bowl Roster

College Production

113 receptions

1,678 receiving yards

12 receiving touchdowns

14.8 yards per reception

Notable PFF Stats

Average Depth of Target 12.5

Drop Percentage of 2.7%

Makes 42.9% of Contested Catches

100.8 Passer Rating when Targeted

Traits and Skills

Speed

Once he tests we will have a number to it but on film, his speed is next level. Jameson Williams and Legette could be the NFC version of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. That type of speed and size within Ben Johnson’s offense would be a site to see.

Size

While his size wasn’t quite what South Carolina had listed, the Senior Bowl attendee has shown to still be able to play with size. He can win one-on-ones against defenders, he can fight through contact, all while finishing his assignments. It also allows him to be a reliable blocker in the run game.

YAC Ability

When you have the speed of Legette, every reception can be a touchdown. What allows that to be even more true of a statement is the vision he possesses which allows him to be better than most in picking up extra yards. This offense needs to be more explosive to keep up with the rest of NFC, Legette can do that for the Lions.

Trait to Develop

Route Running

Right now, Legette uses his size and speed to win against defenders. His route tree needs some developing as does his hand fighting and movementability. If he can sharpen up his footwork, hips, and hands to get himself free more easily he could finally be cooking with gas.

Fit within the Lions Roster

Xavier Legette brings the type of game-changing speed that they have shown can be useful when Ben Johnson wants to use it. They have Jameson Williams currently who possesses it, but it seems they are looking to make him a lite version of Deebo Samuel for the time being. Legette would allow for Williams to keep getting touches in that way while he works on the outside and can take advantage against smaller or slower corners to take the top off the defense.

