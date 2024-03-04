Lions 2024 NFL draft report: Ainias Smith, Wide Receiver, Texas A&M

It is finally draft season for Lions fans.

Brad Holmes and his front office have proven they are very capable of putting together great draft classes. They have had major hits on every day of the draft, but especially on Day Two. This roster isn’t in desperate need of much because of his work, but they do have some positions that need to be addressed.

This offseason, they should be focusing on getting better play out of their defensive backs, adding depth on the defensive line, and building out the wide receiver room.

These scouting reports should introduce you to some of the names that Lions fans could hear during the three days of the NFL Draft.

Background

Height: 5’9″

Weight: 190

3-star recruit according to 247 Sports

2nd team All-SEC in 2021

2024 Senior Bowl attendee

Made a reception in 36 consecutive games

College Production

180 receptions on 279 targets

2,407 receiving yards

13.4 yards per reception

19 touchdowns

Notable PFF Stats

Makes 42.5% of contested catch chances

51 missed tackles forced

102.5 quarterback rating when targeted

Traits and Skills

Agility, Speed

Smith and his speed are a killer attribute to have against opposing defenses. He uses it to win one-on-one chances and when he is asked to avoid a group in special teams situations he does well. How he uses it in small areas is just as impressive to watch.

YAC Ability

Smith’s speed helps him here as he possesses the long speed to finish off runs when he gets into open space. Where this trait shows when he is using his ball carrier vision paired with it and he can make a big play out of something small.

Ball Tracking

He had split duties for most of his college career and yet he demonstrates the ball-tracking ability of a veteran for the position. He receives well no matter where he lines up but this flashes especially when he gets on top of the coverage to make a play.

Fit within the Lions Roster

For several years now we have been waiting for Ainias Smith to declare for the draft and in 2024 we have it. He has shown several tools ever since he burst onto the scene at Texas A&M, most notably his speed, That trait alone will get him looks from every team. What will keep their attention is his hands, route running, and ball tracking. Smith will be a fun player at the next level but could be especially beneficial to the Lions. If Jameson Williams is moving to a full-time receiver role, Smith could fill the Swiss army knife role that he is leaving.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire