Lions 2024 Draft prospect of the day: Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State

The Lions Draft Prospect of the Day rolls into a pass rush prospect with a lot of potential to impress in next week’s NFL Scouting Combine.

The focus is on players who should hold some appeal to the Lions in the draft, with a focus on the more likely positions the team will be targeting. If you’re looking for quarterbacks or upper-echelon running backs, you’re probably not going to find those here. Outside cornerbacks, defensive linemen, interior offensive linemen, maybe some wide receivers and offensive tackles figure to appear along the path to April’s draft. Not all of the players will be top-100 prospects, either.

Today’s prospect is an up-and-coming pass rusher who just might be a better NFL player than his more heralded teammate at the same position.

Height: 6-foot-4 1/2

Weight: 250 pounds (measured at Senior Bowl)

Isaac served as a stand-up pass rushing specialist for the Nittany Lions, spending five seasons in the program. He started out as more of a DE in his first two years before tearing his Achilles and missing all of the 2021 season.

He returned about 10 pounds lighter and playing much more as an outside LB type of pass rusher. After an underwhelming 2022 where he didn’t appear fully back from the injury — both physically and mentally, the 22-year-old blossomed into a much better all-around player and draft prospect in his senior season. He opened more eyes during Senior Bowl week, where he verified he did meet with the Lions.

What I like

He’s long and understands how to use his length on the edge to create space and get off blocks

Smooth, balanced athlete with natural bend and fluid acceleration

Fast, active hands with power behind them from his shoulders and chest

Good finisher in both the run and pass games, much improved in that regard in his senior season

Can stack and set the edge in the run game, especially against tight ends

Building off the edge-setting–he’s very effective at containing and corraling mobile quarterbacks

Very good at attacking with the proper timing and body positioning to catch a blocker at his most vulnerable moment (between steps, leaning, overreaching). It’s not something that can be taught and Isaac has “it”

What worries me going into the NFL

Was better in more limited duties than when playing an extensive amount of snaps

Only average burst off the snap and he can be something of a snap-jumping guesser

Played a reactionary rush role opposite Chop Robinson that took advantage of Chop’s quick pressure but also Robinson’s terrible finishing ability

Not always a proactive pass rusher; more of a react-on-the-fly type and isn’t an elite enough athlete for that to work as well in the NFL

Chase and pursuit angles aren’t optimized

Doesn’t have much in the way of counters if he doesn’t win initially beyond just being a relentless hustle guy

Best game I watched: Illinois 2023

Worst game I watched: Michigan 2022

Overall

I saw Isaac in a similar light to how Andrew Harbaugh did in his prospect profile, which is worthy of your time. Isaac is a quality Day 2 pass rusher with length and some athletic upside. The step he took in his second season back from Achilles surgery was very impressive, growing as a tackler and all-around player.

He’s a good candidate to fill, and expand upon, the role Charles Harris and Julian Okwara played (when they played) as an outside-in stand-up rusher who can play the run on his way to the quarterback. Isaac doesn’t offer the sizzle of his Nittany Lions mate Chop Robinson but has a higher floor and a steadier game. The Lions would probably need to use their second-round pick on Isaac if they want him–especially if he has the workout numbers that have been floated.

