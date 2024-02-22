Lions 2024 Draft prospect of the day: Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State
The Lions Draft Prospect of the Day rolls into a pass rush prospect with a lot of potential to impress in next week’s NFL Scouting Combine.
The focus is on players who should hold some appeal to the Lions in the draft, with a focus on the more likely positions the team will be targeting. If you’re looking for quarterbacks or upper-echelon running backs, you’re probably not going to find those here. Outside cornerbacks, defensive linemen, interior offensive linemen, maybe some wide receivers and offensive tackles figure to appear along the path to April’s draft. Not all of the players will be top-100 prospects, either.
Today’s prospect is an up-and-coming pass rusher who just might be a better NFL player than his more heralded teammate at the same position.
Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State
Height: 6-foot-4 1/2
Weight: 250 pounds (measured at Senior Bowl)
Isaac served as a stand-up pass rushing specialist for the Nittany Lions, spending five seasons in the program. He started out as more of a DE in his first two years before tearing his Achilles and missing all of the 2021 season.
He returned about 10 pounds lighter and playing much more as an outside LB type of pass rusher. After an underwhelming 2022 where he didn’t appear fully back from the injury — both physically and mentally, the 22-year-old blossomed into a much better all-around player and draft prospect in his senior season. He opened more eyes during Senior Bowl week, where he verified he did meet with the Lions.
What I like
He’s long and understands how to use his length on the edge to create space and get off blocks
Smooth, balanced athlete with natural bend and fluid acceleration
Fast, active hands with power behind them from his shoulders and chest
Good finisher in both the run and pass games, much improved in that regard in his senior season
Can stack and set the edge in the run game, especially against tight ends
Building off the edge-setting–he’s very effective at containing and corraling mobile quarterbacks
Very good at attacking with the proper timing and body positioning to catch a blocker at his most vulnerable moment (between steps, leaning, overreaching). It’s not something that can be taught and Isaac has “it”
What worries me going into the NFL
Was better in more limited duties than when playing an extensive amount of snaps
Only average burst off the snap and he can be something of a snap-jumping guesser
Played a reactionary rush role opposite Chop Robinson that took advantage of Chop’s quick pressure but also Robinson’s terrible finishing ability
Not always a proactive pass rusher; more of a react-on-the-fly type and isn’t an elite enough athlete for that to work as well in the NFL
Chase and pursuit angles aren’t optimized
Doesn’t have much in the way of counters if he doesn’t win initially beyond just being a relentless hustle guy
Best game I watched: Illinois 2023
Worst game I watched: Michigan 2022
Overall
I saw Isaac in a similar light to how Andrew Harbaugh did in his prospect profile, which is worthy of your time. Isaac is a quality Day 2 pass rusher with length and some athletic upside. The step he took in his second season back from Achilles surgery was very impressive, growing as a tackler and all-around player.
He’s a good candidate to fill, and expand upon, the role Charles Harris and Julian Okwara played (when they played) as an outside-in stand-up rusher who can play the run on his way to the quarterback. Isaac doesn’t offer the sizzle of his Nittany Lions mate Chop Robinson but has a higher floor and a steadier game. The Lions would probably need to use their second-round pick on Isaac if they want him–especially if he has the workout numbers that have been floated.