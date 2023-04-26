The Lions ‘What I Would Do’ 2023 mock draft

Normally the mock drafts you see here attempt to be predictive in nature, trying to forecast what might happen in the 2023 NFL draft. This is not one of those types of projections.

This mock draft edition is the one where I pretend I’m the Lions GM and make the picks as if I were making the choices. Keeping the available options within reason, this is how I would choose at each pick for Detroit. Again, this is in no way an attempt to predict what the Lions will actually do this weekend.

Because of the incredible uncertainty above the Lions and the No. 6 pick, this year’s edition is one where you’ll need to pay attention to the comments and explanations. There are contingency picks and conditional choices based off those contingencies for several subsequent picks.

No. 6 overall: Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama

If Anderson is on the board, he’s my pick over any other player but one, which we’ll get to in a second.

I do think there’s a pretty realistic chance Anderson remains available. It’s more likely Anderson lasts to No. 6 than Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud, who would be my dream pick.

As for Anderson…

He’s not the biggest need for Detroit. In fact, EDGE might very well be the lowest position of need on the entire roster. But the concept of playing Anderson with Aidan Hutchinson on the edge of the defense, flanking versatile pieces Josh Paschal, John Cominsky and Alim McNeill, is incredibly appealing. Block that, Lions foes…I dare you!

If both Stroud and Anderson are off the board, and that could very well be the case, I’m taking Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon–preferably after a trade back of 2-5 spots. Really tempted by Florida QB Anthony Richardson too.

No. 18: Brian Branch, DB, Alabama

Branch has thrived in so many different defensive back roles at Alabama, a school noted for developing good NFL DBs. He’s played slot cornerback, the robber “hang” safety role, outside cornerback and free safety and looked more than adept at all of them.

He might not last to 18th; Branch has Patriots-at-14 written all over him. But if he’s on the board, I’m taking Branch over any other DB option. I do really like Maryland CB Deonte Banks, but not above Branch.

Now, if the Lions take a defensive back at No. 6 (which they could), I’d shift the focus here to either Florida OG O’Cyrus Torrence, Wisconsin DT Keeanu Bennett or, if you catch me at the right moment, Texas RB Bijan Robinson.

No. 48: Keeanu Benton, DT, Wisconsin

I’d be tempted to take Benton at No. 18, so finding him potentially available at 48 is a stupendous case of good fortune. His off-the-charts grit factor, wrestling background and successful pass-rushing productivity (4.5 sacks in 2022) almost make Benton a “sprint to the podium” situation for me in Detroit. In a Lions-only big board, Benton is in the top 15 overall for me.

Contingencies:

If Benton is gone, I’m a big fan of TCU OG Steve Avila with this pick.

I don’t expect him to be available within 15 slots of this pick, but Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker would trump everyone else here.

No. 55: Cody Mauch, OL, North Dakota State

Taking Mauch goes with the presumption that both O’Cyrus Torrence and Steve Avila are off the board; either would get my nod over Mauch here.

Mauch thrived as a tackle at FCS-level powerhouse North Dakota State. He’s just long enough to fit at tackle in the NFL, but I think he’s a better guard prospect. The Lions not needing him to start right away as Mauch learns to play guard, while also serving as a backup tackle and potential option as the No. 6 OL as a rookie, is very appealing to me.

If I’ve already pulled the trigger on an offensive lineman, UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet or Washington State LB Daiyan Henley would be my preferred player pool to dip into here.

No. 81: Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State

Reed was a Senior Bowl revelation. We saw flashes during his time at Michigan State that Reed was strong for his size and dynamic with the ball in his hand, but they didn’t happen often enough.

His performance in Mobile, playing with better QB play and an offense that seemed to suit his instant speed and wiggle better, showed how dangerous of a weapon Reed can be at the next level. As a bonus, he’s ready to contribute right away as a return specialist and special teams asset while he acclimates his receiving game to the NFL.

No. 152: Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas

Yeah, the “other” Texas running back…

If you’re a Lions fan who feels like you will inordinately miss Jamaal Williams, or wish Zach Zenner would have worked out, Roschon Johnson is the guy for you.

Johnson is a thickly-built back, but one with exceptional feet and great balance through contact. Here’s what I wrote about the 22-year-old in his Lions draft profile,

Johnson is built like a power back and has great balance and strength, but he’s not a head-down thumper or limited to working between the tackles. He’s good enough in the passing game to stay on the field in all situations. Knows how to handle being in a shared backfield and be a good teammate. His big-back running style reminds me of Michael “The Burner” Turner, though I don’t think Johnson is quite that fast. Better all-around runner than another big-bodied RB from Texas, D’Onta Foreman (3rd round 2017), as a prospect.

No. 159: Clayton Tune, QB, Houston

I’m one of those folks who would draft a quarterback every year, just on the hope that the lottery ticket eventually pays off. This year’s preferred Day 3 scratch-off is Tune, presuming I wasn’t lucky enough to land Stroud or Hooker as laid out above.

Tune posted big numbers in a high-volume college offense, but his accuracy, timing on anticipatory throws and ability to sizzle a tight-window throw in the red zone all make Tune project well to a team like the Lions. Of all the Day 3 guys, he’s my most likely to rise up and eventually become an NFL starter the way Brock Purdy did a year ago. Just don’t ask him to throw on the run…

No. 183: Starling Thomas, CB, UAB

I admit it. I’m a noted sucker for plucky slot cornerbacks with ball skills. That’s Thomas, even though he played a lot of outside CB for the Blazers despite being just 5-foot-9.

Thomas isn’t small, however; at 194 pounds, he hits hard and looks more like a running back than a corner. He’s an in-your-face press corner with a great jam. As is requisite for any Day 3 defensive player on my team, he’s got considerable special teams experience and value, too.

No. 194: Dorian Williams, LB, Tulane

Williams is a classic hustle-and-flow type of backer with some man coverage skills and good-not-great range as a run defender. He’s a player I envision right away stepping into the role Josh Woods and Anthony Pittman have played for Detroit, a sub-package reserve linebacker but an instant fixture on special teams. Williams has enough upside and ability at backer–watch the Green Wave’s win over USC–to be long gone by this point.

If he’s off the board, I might take Ferris State EDGE Caleb Murphy here even though his athletic testing left much to be desired.

