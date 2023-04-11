Lions 2023 draft profile: Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama

One of the most coveted players in the draft by fans of just about every team, Alabama’ss superstar pass rusher has a whole lot to offer.

Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama

Height: 6-foot-3.5 inches

Weight: 253 pounds (measured at Combine)

Anderson is 21 years old

The junior won the SEC Defensive Player of the Year in both 2021 and 2022. Anderson’s 2021 season is one of the most impressive in recent history. He bagged 17 sacks amongst an astonishing 31 tackles for loss. He fell back a little in 2022 after gaining some bulk, adding 10 sacks and 17 more TFLs as well as a pick-six.

Pros

Outstanding production at a high-level program

Elite burst off the snap

Very impressive use of his hands and shoulders; shows strength and technical coordination and refinement

Exceptional finisher in the backfield against QBs

Understands his gap and edge responsibilities in run defense

Able to close quickly with an excellent blend of acceleration, strength and body control; very rarely overshoots the point of attack

Accelerates out of contact and after turning the corner with rare burst

Consistently finds the best path to the point of attack

Strong enough to attack inside and not get bullied

Cons

Offensive tackles with good punches can really nullify his ability to win around the edge (see Darnell Wright/Tennessee)

His bend is a little high and tight; wins more by being faster and using his reach than flattening well around the edge

Played better in 2021 at a lighter weight

Had a very high missed tackle rate in 2022 (27 percent per PFF) that helps explain the decline in production

No real experience in coverage situations

More vigorous at getting off blocks on the pass rush than in run defense

Overall

Anderson entered the 2022 season as the top defensive prospect. Even though his junior season wasn’t as exemplary, Anderson remains a high-end talent who could quickly emerge as an impact pass rusher in the NFL. His burst, length and football savvy all portend very well at the next level.

He’s not a perfect schematic fit in Detroit; Anderson projects better as an exclusively stand-up OLB-type of EDGE in an odd-man front, while the Lions do run a base 4-2-5 that asks the EDGE to play tighter to the formation and sometimes with a hand in the dirt. Regardless, Anderson has the talent and athleticism to be highly effective in any system.

If he’s on the board when the Lions pick at No. 6, it’s a “sprint to the podium” situation with his name on the card and it doesn’t matter what other players at any position are available.

