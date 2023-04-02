Lions 2023 draft: A defensive tackle for every round

Ask just about any Lions fan or analyst about the biggest needs for Detroit this offseason and you won’t wait long, if at all, to hear defensive tackle. Aside from returning starters Alim McNeill and Isaiah Buggs, there isn’t much about the DT spot that inspires a lot of confidence in Detroit or fear in opponents.

The Lions are expected to add at least one interior presence to the defense during the draft. But when, and what caliber/style of tackle remains a mystery. Detroit runs a base 4-man front that leans heavily on the core principles of the Bill Parcells/Romeo Crennel scheme.

1st round: Jalen Carter, Georgia

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Carter is considered by many to be the best defensive talent in the 2023 NFL draft, and there’s a pretty good chance he won’t be on the board when the Lions make their first pick at No. 6 overall.

It’s easy to see his appeal for the Lions. Carter is a disruptive force capable of playing anywhere between the nose and the “over” tackle on the interior in an even front like Detroit uses. His quickness, violent hands and ability to win over either shoulder of a blocker with his first move off the snap is electrifying. Carter didn’t produce statistically for the Bulldogs (six sacks in 38 games) but he was the centerpiece of the top overall defense in college football the last two seasons.

He’s not had a good workout season. Carter had his much-publicized arrest during the NFL Scouting Combine stemming from a street racing incident where a teammate and a Georgia recruiting coordinator were killed. The case is resolved with Carter on probation and paying a fine and community service. At Georgia’s pro day, Carter was overweight and out of shape, unable to finish routine drills.

The Lions make a lot of sense as a landing spot for all his detractions. Detroit has strong young finishers around him in Aidan Hutchinson, James Houston and Josh Paschal that can thrive off the chaos he creates for the offense. It’s a strong locker room and coaching staff that can help Carter through difficult personal circumstances, too.

2nd round: Adetomiba Adebawore, Northwestern

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

One of the draft season’s biggest winners, Adebawore’s stock has risen now that he’s established himself as an interior defender. He played more on the outside while at Northwestern, but his quickness-based game and lack of length mean he’ll play tackle predominately at the NFL level.

He did that exceptionally well during Senior Bowl week and he showed he could do it at times in college when given a chance. Heavy hands, powerful shoulders and excellent use of leverage are his calling cards. Like Carter, he’ll miss some tackles and isn’t likely to be a player of consequence in run defense. Adebawore plays with the intensity and high-motor style that this Lins coaching staff strongly covets, a la John Cominsky–who is roughly the same weight but three inches taller.

3rd round: Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Benton instantly grabbed attention for using the Lions buzzword “grit” several times in his media session at the NFL Scouting Combine. A lightly recruited former wrestler, the chip on his (broad) shoulders is easy to see.

He plays the nose tackle spot as you would expect of an angry 310-pound former wrestler. Benton can stand up a blocker and control the gap, making life very easy for the linebackers behind him.

Benton is more of an interior anchor than a pass rusher, though he can overpower zone blockers when he wins off the snap.

One note on projections vs. player evaluations: I personally grade Benton out higher than I do Adebawore (they’re quite close overall), but mock drafts typically have Adebawore going at least 25 picks before Benton. The listings here are based on the projections, not the evaluations.

4th round: Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

At 6-foot-4 and 291 pounds with long arms and massive hands, Pickens appeal is obvious. He’s shown instant quickness and ability to get up the field off the snap, though the Gamecocks more often asked him to play a more passive, containment style. The anchor against the run is solid for a lighter player but not to be mistaken for a space-eating interior presence.

His Senior Bowl performance in team drills, when Pickens was a constant menace to outside runs and screens, demonstrates his impressive speed and range from a 3T alignment. Pickens comes across as someone who can be better in the NFL than he was in college with a scheme better-suited to his particular set of skills.

5th round: Gervon Dexter, Florida

[Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]

Dexter commands attention with his powerful 6-foot-6, 310-pound frame that doesn’t carry much excess. At Florida, he used his impressive strength and good lateral movement skills to become a solid run defender. He needs to learn to sink his weight and not expose his chest to blockers so readily. That would help Dexter more consistently get into the backfield when he uses a really nice swim move that he sets up well. Dexter is adept at finishing play when he gets to the point of attack.

6th round: Moro Ojomo, Texas

Texas defensive lineman Moro Ojomo signals instructions to his defense before a play in Saturday’s 32-27 win over TCU.

Ojomo

Ojomo might not fall to the 6th round after a good workout season that hints at a higher ceiling than he showed in three years as a good-not-great starter at Texas. He fits in the John Cominsky/Josh Paschal mold of a supersized end (he’s 6-3/292) who can kick inside on pass-rushing downs and not get exposed in run defense. Ojomo has good eyes for the ball and plays to the whistle on every rep.

7th round: Cameron Young, Mississippi State

(Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Young fills more of the Isaiah Buggs role as an NFL prospect. He’s a 0/1-tech who plays more powerfully than he looks but isn’t someone who generates a pass rush. His motor and football IQ are top-notch, which are things the Lions want. Young might not make a play outside the tackle box in his entire NFL career, but he could have a long one with how well he controls his space inside and reliably finishes tackles he can reach.

