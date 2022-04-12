Lions 2022 draft: A linebacker for every round

The next position in the “prospect for every round of the 2022 NFL draft” series for the Detroit Lions is a popular one: Linebacker. And it’s a fantastic draft class to need one, arguably the deepest crop of talent at any position in this entire draft.

With the team’s all-time leading tackler, former starting LB Chris Spielman, as part of the decision-making team in the front office, it’s easy to see the Lions looking intently at the linebacker class. An upgrade to the corps would certainly be a welcome addition.

There isn’t much room on the roster, however. The Lions brought back Alex Anzalone, Josh Woods and Shaun Dion Hamilton and also signed free agents Chris Board and Jarrad Davis. They join Barnes, who the team is counting on to make a big step forward in his second season. For a team that will primarily have just two LBs on the field, that’s a lot of investment for 2022 already. And the coaching staff sincerely likes them all, too.

Lions 2022 NFL draft: A safety for every round

Lions 2022 NFL draft: A quarterback for every round

Lions 2022 NFL draft: A wide receiver for every round

Lions 2022 NFL draft: A tight end for every round

Note: These are off-ball LBs, not players whose primary role will be rushing the passer. Think of them as inside LBs, though in the new-look 4-man front they will also be charged with making plays outside the tackle box and covering tight ends and RBs near the line of scrimmage.

As with the rest of the entries in this series, the purpose here isn’t to advocate for any one player. Instead, it’s designed to show the relative talent level that should be available in different rounds of the draft. The Lions do not currently have a fourth-round pick, so consider that entry here as the team’s pick at No. 97 at the end of the third round.

First round: Quay Walker, Georgia

There isn’t a linebacker worthy of the No. 2 pick, though Utah’s Devin Lloyd would be mighty tempting if the Lions fell back a few spots in a trade. But the look here is for No. 32 overall, and the best fit for the Lions defense who should be available is Georgia’s Quay Walker.

Story continues

Walker offers significantly better size, length and coverage instincts than his more celebrated college teammate, Nakobe Dean. What Walker does translates perfectly for the Lions defense, a downhill style with enough bulk and technique to stack and shed a blocker and still finish the play near the line of scrimmage. He’s not as polished of a blitzer as Dean, but the Lions did very little of that in 2021 with their LBs; Derrick Barnes — a terrific college pass rusher — rushed the passer just 21 times as a rookie.

2nd round: Chad Muma, Wyoming

(AP Photo/Steve Conner)

If you liked former Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee in his healthy All-Pro peak, you’ll like Muma. There’s not a better finisher of tackles in this class, period. Muma showed exceptional range and quick feet in finishing second in tackles in all of FBS. But like Lee, he’s also got an opportunistic feel in coverage–two pick-sixes in 2021.

Muma’s game film is littered with plays just like this:

Wyoming LB Chad Muma puts on a weekly tackling clinic out in the Mountain West… Good size/speed combo. Always staying square to the LOS while he sorts through the trash… pic.twitter.com/dOa2Vfoyum — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) October 27, 2021

That’s the player the Lions want Alex Anzalone to be. Muma can be that guy at No. 34.

3rd round: Leo Chenal, Wisconsin

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Chenal put on quite an athletic display in his postseason workouts and the combine. He’s got top-of-the-charts speed, power and size for the position:

Leo Chenal is a LB prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.99 RAS at the Combine out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 4 out of 2188 LB from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/unnXwkeRtl #RAS via @Mathbomb pic.twitter.com/P0HfQrwUdc — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 6, 2022

Chenal is fantastic at destroying runs between the tackles. He is a consistent heads-up tackler with rare power and good understanding of wrapping and sinking his weight after contact. The closing speed and ability to blast through trash to make the play at the sideline is all over his game tape, too.

Chenal has some limitations in coverage, where he’s not so natural or instinctive. For such an outstanding athlete in testing, his on-field movement is tighter and shows issues with body control and change of direction, but it’s still solid enough he can play right away as a two-down LB and also thrive on special teams.

Montana State’s Troy Andersen and Georgia’s Channing Tindall are also excellent fits here.

4th round: JoJo Domann, Nebraska

Domann was a safety when he got to Nebraska, and his background as a defensive back shows in his game at LB. He’s very good at covering a lot of ground to make a play, and Domann knows what to do when he gets to the ball.

Fans who want their LBs to play with snarl and a genuine enmity to the offense will love Domann. He’s an agitator, an instigator who hits hard and lets the victim know it afterward. Domann has some solid coverage ability but tends to stay off a little so he can hit the receiver harder after the catch.

Two ACL surgeries and a lack of size (6-1/226) are drawbacks, but the Lions saw a lot of Domann at the Senior Bowl. He fared well in blitz and single-coverage drills.

5th round: D'Marco Jackson, Appalachian State

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Another LB who the Lions coached in Mobile at the Senior Bowl, Jackson fits the role of thumper in the middle of the defense. Thickly built at 6-1 and 230, Jackson has very good acceleration and hitting power behind his pads. He’s not someone whose train tracks a runner will want to be on.

Alas, his propensity for playing on train tracks is a big reason why such a prolific tackler and playmaker for the Mountaineers is a Day 3 prospect. In the NFL, Jackson projects as a between-the-tackles backer who will need to come off the field in passing situations. He’s a good blitzer and can lock down tight ends and RBs in short-area coverage, but asking him to track routes or stay disciplined on actual routes is probably a mistake.

I happen to like Jackson’s potential quite a bit more than this. His second game vs. Louisiana last fall is the best individual game I saw a linebacker play all season, and I believe what he did in that game can be replicable in Detroit in the Derrick Barnes role, too.

LSU’s Damone Clark should be on the board here after undergoing spinal fusion surgery. Clark was a top-75 prospect prior to the surgery, and if the Lions medical team clears him, he’s a value in this range too.

6th round: Malcolm Rodriguez, Oklahoma State

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Rodriguez is all over Oklahoma State’s defensive game film. He might have the best instincts and ball location skills in the entire draft class. I’ve been a fan for months, writing this about him in advance of the “Bedlam” game against Oklahoma,

Rodriguez is an insanely productive off-ball backer with outstanding instincts and finishing power. He leads the Big 12 in total tackles and does so with a downhill style that makes Detroit fans salivate. Rodriguez plays with a chip on his shoulder and relentless energy. Coverage is not his forte, alas, and at 5-11 and 225 pounds that makes him a tougher sell to the NFL. Easy to see the Lions falling in love with Rodriguez in the fifth or sixth round.

Sixth round, meet your optimal (albeit undersized) Detroit Lions LB prospect…

7th round: Nephi Sewell, Utah

Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Penei Sewell’s older brother doesn’t have anywhere near the size of the Lions standout right tackle, but he’s got the same playing style and passion. At 5-11 and 225 pounds, Nephi is a coverage-oriented backer with just average athleticism but good field smarts. He’ll make his mark on special teams, where his energy, reliable tackling in space and understanding of how to quickly read and react to all situations.

1

1